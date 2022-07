BTS, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg have collaborated for a track titled Bad Decisions. A few days ago, Blanco shared a schedule when we can expect Art Reveal, teasers, and other things about the song. While sharing the schedule Blanco had tweeted, “it’s all happening… @bts_bighit @SnoopDogg.” Well, the Art Reveal happened recently on social media on BTS’ official Twitter handle. While of course, ARMY is loving it and excitedly waiting for the film, they are also wondering why ‘cis’ has been blurred in it. Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor bagged the film because they are STAR kids? Casting director spills the beans

A fan tweeted, "See how the cis is blurred? yeah this is for the trans army." One more fan tweeted, "This is so funny why is it blurring out the "cis" specifically." Check out the tweets below…

see how the cis is blurred? yeah this is for the trans army https://t.co/Bw2i7PmnvA — praninlove (@jkspat) July 23, 2022

this is so funny why is it blurring out the “cis” specifically ?? https://t.co/xOpenySNw9 — katherine⁷ ? (@everythinvirgos) July 22, 2022

the cis is looking hella blurry https://t.co/edRuzXeOMd — chloe ?‍❤️‍?‍? hobipalooza (@hobisupremacy3) July 22, 2022

Well, only BTS members, Benny Blanco, or can tell us the reason why 'cis' has been blurred. The song will be out on 5th August 2022, and after the Art Reveal it is expected that the teasers of the track will be out on 3rd August and 4th August. Check out the full schedule below in Blanco's tweet…

Meanwhile, BTS members are also concentrating on their solo careers. A couple of months ago, it was announced that the band will take a break, so Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can concentrate on their solo albums. ARMY has been eagerly waiting for their solo songs as well.