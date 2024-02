Deepika Padukone is very popular in Bollywood and she has set her base in Hollywood as well. The actress is known for starring in Hollywood flicks and producing some. Deepika has also been at various award functions in Hollywood and attended some red-carpet evenings of glorious awards and fashion events. Just last year, Deepika Padukone turned presenter at Oscars 2023. And yet again she will turn a presenter for the BAFTAs. Yes, you read that right. And the Pathaan, Jawan actress will be joining a lot of Hollywood stars. Catch up on the latest entertainment news and Hollywood news updates on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi share unseen BTS moments with Ananya Panday and others as Gehraiyaan marks 2 years

Deepika Padukone to join Hollywood stars at the BAFTAs

Hollywood's prestigious award, BAFTAs, that is, British Academy of Film and Television Arts will be held on Sunday, 18th February. As per a report in Variety, Deepika Padukone would turn presenter alongside other Hollywood celebs such as Cate Blanchett, David Beckham and Dua Lipa. As per the media reports, the BAFTAs will also be attended by Adjoa Andoh best known for playing Queen Charlotte in the Bridgerton series, Hugh Grant who was recently seen in Timothee Chalamet starrer Wonka, Lily Collins of Emily in Paris fame to name a few. The report, Etimes claims, also states that Himesh Patel, Idris Elba and The Crown fame Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson will also join the BAFTA guest list this year. Also Read - This young actor was rejected by a filmmaker due to his zero market value; today he has replaced the biggest superstar in a huge franchise film

As per reports, Sophie Wilde, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Jacob Elordi, Phoebe Dynevor and Ayo Edebiri have been nominated this year at the BAFTAs. Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell will reportedly present the award this year. it is said that BAFTAs will be held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Barry Keoghan, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan and Celine Song are some of the names that will reportedly grace the BAFTAs. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood actors who despite being the first choice lost the chance to be a part of THESE blockbuster films

Talking about Deepika Padukone's stint at Hollywood Awards, the actress was a part of Oscars 2023 as a presenter. She announced the Naatu Naatu performance on the Academy Awards stage. The film won the Best Original Song award at that time. Deepika looked stunning in a strapless velvet gown.