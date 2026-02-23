BAFTA 2026: Hamnet scores BIG, but fans spot Prince William's snub

Hamnet left many impressed with its huge win at BAFTA Awards 2026. It took home the Outstanding British Film award. Read on to know why the buzz around its big moment didn't last long.

BAFTA 2026: Hamnet had a huge win on Sunday. The Shakespeare drama - which features Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley in key roles - bagged Outstanding British Film award. The film triumphed over others contenders including Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, 28 Years Later, H Is For Hawk, I Swear, Mr Burton, Pillion, Steve and Die My Love. Rapper Stormzy presented the award at London’s Royal Festival Hall to producers Liza Marshall, Sir Sam Mendes, and Dame Pippa Harris. Jessie Buckley was also honoured with the Best Actress award for her impeccable performance. With two major awards under its belt, the film really stole the spotlight. However, Prince William’s unexpected statement left many shocked. The Prince of Wales - who has served as President of the British Academy of Film Awards since 2010 - showed no qualms in stating that he had not yet watched the movie.

BAFTA 2026: What did Prince Williams say?

Prince William revealed he is not in a “calm state” at the moment. He made this admission while explaining why he still has not watched one of this award season’s most talked about films. Prince Williams hit the red carpet at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) with wife Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales. He said he has not yet watched Hamnet because he “needed to be in a calm mood” to watch it, the Daily Mail reported. “I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it,” William said on the red carpet at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. His statement appeared three days after his uncle, the former Prince Andrew was arrested.

Has Kate Williams watched Hamnet?

Princess Kate has watched the Chloé Zhao-directed film. For the unversed, the film had earned 11 total BAFTA nominations. William too mentioned that the film had left Kate teary-eyed. “Floods of tears” he said, according to the Daily Mail. Ahead of the ceremony, Kate joked that watching Hamnet before BAFTAs was a "bad idea".

