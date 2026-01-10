Beckham family feud row: Brooklyn Beckham sends legal notice to his parents David and Victoria Beckham for...

Beckham family feud row: Brooklyn Beckham has taken legal action against his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as he sent notice. Read on.

The reports also suggest that Brooklyn has blocked his parents after he viewed as a violation as desist letter, like one by Victoria Beckham on Instagram, which he felt he crossed a boundary. As per sources, David and Victoria made repeated attempts to sort things out. An insider told People magazine, “David and Victoria have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk in order to move forward. David loves his kids; they are his everything. He, of course, invited Brooklyn and Nicola (to his knighting and after-gathering). They have always been invited to all family occasions or events, whether private or public.”

As per reports, the conflict between the son and his parents happened has an origin from his wedding with Nicola. Tension increased after Nicola refused to wear a wedding gown by Victoria Beckham. As per reports, matters worsened after an incident at the reception, where family friend Marc Anthony invited Victoria and Brooklyn instead of Nicola. After which, she allegedly left the venue with tears. By late 2023, there were signs of reunion but things worsened after Brooklyn and Nicola appeared in the family photo.

It's not the end, things started to get visible, especially after Brooklyn skipped David’s birthday celebration, which was held in Miami. There were also rumours about tension between Brooklyn and his younger brother, Romeo. Speculations were also there that Brooklyn was romantically involved with Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. However, the claims and allegations were dismissed by Cruz Beckham. He also stated that Kim and Brooklyn never dated each other. The situation worsened when Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed brothers Cruz and Romeo on social media platforms like Instagram. Not only, that Cruz and Romeo also did the same and unfollowed Brooklyn and Nicola. Notably, David and Victoria also skipped Peltz-Beckhams’ vow renewal ceremony.

