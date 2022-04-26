Hello K-pop lovers. Y’all would have heard about the alleged leak of BTS member Jimin’s mail. It was about the property seizure documents which were reported by BizKorea and Allkpop recently. ARMY had been furious over the privacy breach that happened which was apparently due to a mistake on the company’s part. Big Hit Music had released a statement saying that Jimin was not at fault for the seizure of his property at One Hannam which has a host of luxurious properties. The company said that it happened mistakenly as some staff was supposed to take the mails to Jimin. ARMYs were wondering how the details of the document notice got leaked since to obtain that, one needs to have the person’s social security number. It left ARMYs wondering if someone has Jimin’s social security number already. Well, this is truly scary as leaking personal information is a breach of one’s privacy. Unfortunately, Jimin is not the only one who faced privacy breaches. Let’s have a dekko at more K-pop Idols whose privacy was breached. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui questions why Bollywood directors speak in English while making Hindi films; says, ‘Tamil filmmakers are proud to speak in Tamil’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s private Instagram account was hacked

BLACKPINK's Jennie had also been a victim of the violation of privacy. Her personal Instagram account was hacked once. And not for a couple of hours but about 2 months. Jennie had to struggle to get her personal account back for 2 months. Imagine the panic. Jennie posted a note on Instagram asking people to keep away from her personal space. "Took almost 2 months to get this acc back. Please leave my personal space alone," she had posted on Instagram. BLACKPINK's Jennie posts pictures and videos with her fellow bandmates and things she likes on her personal account.

TWICE’s Daehyun’s passport details leaked

Daehyun's passport picture was clicked by an unknown person at the airport. It so happened that Daehyun was at Korea's Gimpo International Airport leaving for Japan. She reportedly reached the security checkpoint amidst fans' hullabaloos. Daehyun had to show her passport to the security personnel. She did so and the person beside her quickly clicked the picture of the passport containing details such as her resident registration number and more private information. Daehyun covered her passport but was a little late. It was also released online, stated JYP Entertainment, handling TWICE as reported by scmp.com.

EXO’s Baekyun’s number was leaked online

Baekhyun’s number was leaked, and he got a lot of calls from Sasaeng fans. Once when he had been conducting a live stream with his fellow bandmates Chen and Xiumin, he started getting calls from the Sasaeng fan. And the fan didn’t stop calling him which interrupted his live session. To teach the fan a lesson, Baekhyun revealed the contact number on the live stream. That’s not it, Baekhyun had previously replied to a tweet that was willing to sell information about EXO. He had tweeted directly to the account and the tweet and asked whether it was okay to sell other people’s information like that. Unfortunately, not just Baekhyun, even Suho’s number was leaked. He once revealed he would get about 100 calls every day from the Saseang fans. NCT’s Jeno and BTS’ Jungkook’s numbers were also leaked apparently. (Source: Soompi, scmp.com, quora).

Girls Generation’s Taeyeon was being kidnapped from a stage performance

Girls Generation member Taeyeon was going to be kidnapped from a live performance on stage. Yes, you read that right. Taeyeon was performing with her bandmates on stage when a male fan came and started dragging her off-stage. The MC of the event rushed over alongside fellow member Sunny rushed to save Taeyeon. Imagine the audacity of the fans to invade the idol’s private space. As per a report in Koreaboo.com, the fan was never punished. Watch the video of the same below:

TWICE’s Nayeon being harassed by a German fan

Fan mania behind idols is a very scary thing. For years now, TWICE’s Nayeon is being harassed by a German fan by the name of Josh. He has been harassing Nayeon since the end of 2019. As per Kbizoom, Josh flew from Germany to South Korea and would ask people to help him meet Nayeon. He also reached JYP Entertainment’s headquarters and asked to meet Nayeon. He allegedly even threatened to harm someone if they didn’t like him back. That’s not all, he also leaked Chaeyoung’s phone number online hoping that someone from TWICE will connect him with Nayeon. A lawsuit was filed against Josh. However, the ban was lifted in 2020. JYP is continuing to look after tightening the security around the members. In September 2021, he had posted another video in which he claimed he will be flying back to South Korea after his COVID-19 results were out and try meeting Nayeon again.

N from VIXX was taken along with his members

VIXX member N aka Cha Hak-yeon’s fan was a Kazakhstani princess who allegedly took picked him alongside VIXX members from the airport. Yep, you read that right. As per a report in Koreaboo.com, the members were heading back to Korea after visiting Kazakhstan. When they arrived at the airport, the managers got out and the driver of the vehicle took off. They were told that they were being taken to a private lounge where their private plane has been waiting. It turned out the daughter of the president of Kazakhstan wanted to meet her bias, N from VIXX. It was a frightening situation.

Ateez’s business vehicles were tapped with tracking devices

As per a report in scmp.com, Ateez’s Sasaeng fans had attached tracking devices to the members’ business vehicles. The members themselves discovered the devices. KQEntertainment, the group’s management company had released a statement promising legal action.