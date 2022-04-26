Before BTS' Jimin, Blackpink's Jennie, Ateez, EXO's Baekhyun and more K-Pop idols faced SCARY privacy breaches – check SHOCKING deets

Before Jimin's mail was leaked, other K-pop idols such as EXO's Baekhyun, BLACKPINK's Jennie, TWICE's Daehyun, Girls Generation's Taeyeon, Ateez and more idols have faced privacy breaches and SCARY ones at that.