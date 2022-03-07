A couple of days ago, was spotted spending quality time with her baby son Guriq at a park in Mumbai. Her adorable moment was captured by the paparazzi and her pictures and videos had surfaced online. However, a few netizens criticised Neha for her post-pregnancy weight gain and was compared to a whale. Before Neha, TV reality star was subjected to brutal body-shaming for gaining 60 pounds during her last stages of her first pregnancy in 2013. She recently shared her ordeal on being bullied and body-shamed on a weekly basis. Also Read - Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 9 actresses who became victims of brutal body-shaming

"I cried every single day over what was happening to my body, mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy person should look like - as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media. I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn't leave the house for months after. It really broke me," Kim Kardashian recently wrote on her Instagram stories adding that her figure was also compared to `s wife Kate, who was also pregnant during the same time.

Kim said that she was reminded of her traumatic phase while she was watching a recent documentary about which also featured the media coverage of her mental health breakdown in 2007. The documentary made her empathize with the pop singer. "The media can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No-one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment," Kim mentioned.

After getting divorce with , Kim is currently dating comedy star Pete Davidson, and their burgeoning romance is said to have "escalated quickly" in recent weeks. They started dating last year after meeting on the set of 'Saturday Night Live' and their relationship is said to be "getting serious".