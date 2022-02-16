Great News for BTS ARMY: Drink BTS Coffee and get a chance to attend BTS concert in Korea

Great news for beverage lovers, HY BTS Coffee Brand, is giving an opportunity to their consumers to visit Korea and watch the LIVE concert of the world-famous K POP BTS Group. The consumers have to just take part in the contest by buying the BTS Coffee Bottle, and you can get a chance to win a trip to South Korea and watch BTS Concert Live. The trip will be sponsored by HY & Korea Tourism Organization. Seo Hae Keun, Founder, Saem Hospitality & Trading, informed that an exclusive distribution partner for HY Korean Company in India. The contest is valid for end Consumers only, and it is applicable on all packages/containers of HY BTS Coffee with the Unique Coupon Code. This offer is available only in India. For order, please visit: https://btscoffee.in/ Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS announces Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert, Kanye West takes accountibilty for 'harassing' Kim Kardashian and more

To verify the winner, the eligible contestant would be asked to share a photograph of the pack/container having the 'lucky draw' sticker with which she/he had purchased it. The photograph should clearly show the Unique Code. Also, the photograph should clearly indicate that the end consumer has used the pack/container, i.e., please send the photo with the pack/container opened. Without the photograph of an open container and visible unique code, your entry would be disqualified. The Contest/campaign is valid from 15-Dec-21 to 14-Mar-22.

Anyone who purchases the coffee through our website or other online platforms, on or before 14-Mar-22 till 11.59 PM, qualifies for the contest.Anyone who purchased the coffee through Offline stores on or before 14-Mar-22 is qualified for the contest. After the winner's announcement, the winner will get to attend the next concert of BTS in Korea in 2022. The winner will receive the following facilities for the trip – Flight Ticket, Visa, Accommodation for a week, Korea Tour and Concert Ticket. The winners will have to take care of the passport themselves.

“The company will select a minimum of 2 winners for this event; however, if the response is good enough, we can extend this campaign and select up to 10 winners,” added Seo Hae Keun. Please note that only the winner will visit Korea. If the winner is below the age of 18, he/she will have to provide us with a consent letter from their parents.