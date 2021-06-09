Bennifer is back! Is Jennifer Lopez planning to move to LA to be with Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez is all over the news currently. She is making it to the headlines because of her alleged love affair with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. The two stars are reportedly back together as they were spotted spending time in Miami. In fact, Jennifer Lopez reportedly also had a stayover at Ben's abode. Now, if the latest reports are anything to go by, Jennifer Lopez is supposedly planning to switch her base and move to Los Angeles, California. Also Read - Amidst Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's alleged affair, ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez's 'chilling' pics go viral

A source told E! News that Jennifer is "is packing up her Miami rental." The source mentioned that the actress is looking to make Los Angeles her new home, however, she will keep switching. "She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," said the source. Jennifer has two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Thus the source also mentioned that she is looking for schools to enroll her kids in fall.

The Hustlers actress is reportedly looking forward to a fresh start and Ben Affleck seems to be a part of it. The source said, "She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon."

It was in April that Jennifer Lopez broke her four-year long relationship with Alex Rodriguez. They got engaged two years back but they recently parted ways. They shared a joint statement to make the announcement of their split. In the statement, they mentioned that they will remain to be friends and support each other in the future. Their statement read, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."