Beware girls! Suga has some HOT gossip about BTS boys' shirtless workouts

BTS is the most popular band now and has a crazy fan following. People want to know every detail of each member of this band and never fail to watch any of their videos. Recently, during the 2021 FESTA, BTS celebrated their 8th anniversary and had a Q & A session. They shared some interesting stories about them. One of the questions, they were asked was, "If you've spent some time with the members, who did you spend it with, and what did you do?" Jimin said that she is more interested in staying in shape these days. This kicked off a whole discussion about BTS's gym habits in the current times. J-Hope confessed that he is jealous of the members' workout but does not wish to join them. Jimin said, "It's so much fun. It's pretty tough though."

"Usually it's called Crossfit," RM said. Jimin also said that they take off our shirts and follow the instruction, but it's not easy. This reminded BTS of their predebut workouts. They worked hard to get super fit and would take mirror selfies, including photos of their abs, to mark their progress. Jimin, RM, Jungkook, and Suga go to the gym right now while Jin, J-Hope don't. V used to take fitness seriously but RM revealed that he hasn't been interested in exercising lately. However, Suga said something that will motivate you to hit the gym right now and especially HYBE's gym. He said, "If you come to the gym, you can see soldiers like in movies. When you open the door, you'll see us shirtless, saying, 'We're awesome! Yeah!'"

BTS recently gave a surprise to their fans as they announced a 'Butter' CD single that will be out on the celebration of ARMY's birthday (the day the fandom was originally named). The announcement revealed that there will be two versions of the physical release, Peaches and Cream. Also, a new track has been included in it.