BIG NEWS BTS ARMY; get ready to hoard special goodies on purchase of In the SOOP Season 2 VOD; can it get anymore exciting?

Fans can't wait to get their hands on anything special that comes from K-pop band BTS. Now, the season 2 of their In The Soop is on its way. And here's something special. It has been announced that the pre-orders of In The SOOP BTS ver season 2 will come with special goodies. Weverse has announced that the early birds ordering the VOD will come with special merchandise including many clear photocards of the members Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga and RM. They will all be in their iconic looks. A glimpse of photocards has been shared but a blurred version of it.

Weverse tweeted, "#In_the_SOOP #BTS ver. S2 pre-order startsDeciduous tree. Get the clear photocard, only available during the early bird period! Calendar~10/5, 23:59 (KST) Wrapped presentclear photocard per member(7)& 1 photocard set per member(7) + PVC group photocard(1) (extra shipping fee)." Fans are more than excited to get their hands on the merchandise. Customers can only buy one gift set.

#In_the_SOOP #BTS ver. S2 pre-order starts?

Get the clear photocard, only available during the early bird period! ?~10/5, 23:59 (KST)

?clear photocard per member(7)& 1 photocard set per member(7) + PVC group photocard(1) (extra shipping fee) ?https://t.co/jBlut5Dbjt pic.twitter.com/w4kGxePB0u — Weverse Shop (@weverseshop) September 23, 2021

THIS IS MY EARLY BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVEN THO MY BIRTHDAY IS IN DECEMBER BUT I CANT WAIT ?? pic.twitter.com/j98HL5dRkq — evie♡⁷ (@jeonsprout) September 23, 2021

MAY INTERESTED BA TINGI NG IN THE SOOP SEASON 2 WEVERSE GIFTS PHOTOCARDS? ? — wugewin carteu ? (@wugewincarteuPH) September 23, 2021

How exciting is it? ARMY can definitely cannot keep calm for the same and we can't blame them, can we?

Meanwhile, BTS is in the news currently as their song My Universe with Coldplay is creating massive buzz on social media.