The last couple of weeks have been extremely difficult for the BIGBANG member G-Dragon, that is, Kwon Ji-yong. The K-pop idol was accused of drug use a couple of weeks ago. G-Dragon released a statement denying the charges. A while later, the police cleared him of all charges. There wasn't substantial proof against G-Dragon because of which they had to drop the case against him. And following the same, G-Dragon has now launched a foundation JUSPEACE to eradicate drug use. Yes, you read that right.

Check out BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel for the latest Hollywood News and Entertainment News updates. Also Read - K-Pop idol G-Dragon confirms he will seek legal course against derogatory posts after clearing drug abuse rumours

G-Dragon launches drug eradication foundation days after drug case controversy

After the case and his clearance, G-Dragon declared that he will work towards the betterment of society with the JUSPEACE foundation which aims at eradicating drug use. The usage of narcotic drugs is illegal in South Korea. The slogan of JUSPEACE is Guard the Peace & Love of Justice. He has invested about 300 million Korean Won (approximately $231,000 USD) for the same. He donated the amount in the name of VIP, BIGBANG's fandom name. In a heartfelt handwritten note, G-Dragon talked about the hardships he faced after the severe allegations. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung-Jennie Kim dating rumours leads to nasty fandom war between ARMY and Blinks; Jimin, Bang PD and G Dragon become target of cheap comments

Watch this Hollywood video here:

Galaxy Corporation releases a statement about the JUSPEACE foundation

G-Dragon has exited from YG Entertainment. His exclusive contract with YG expired a while ago and it wasn't renewed. Instead, G-Dragon signed up with Galaxy Corporation. The CEO of the company, CHoi Yong-Ho extended his support to G-Dragon's initiative and revealed that the foundation will carry out activities and spread strong messages against drug use through G-Dragons' music and work. "The foundation's first project will focus on activities for drug eradication and the treatment of addicted youth," Yong-Ho said in a statement. For the same, they will be recruiting the help of medical health experts and public policy, administration and welfare by asking them to join the committee. Also Read - BTS member Kim Taehyung-Jennie Kim dating rumours: Latter's alleged ex G-Dragon again gets dragged in the matter

Trending Now

G-Dragon's comeback and future with BIGBANG

During the press conference, it was hinted that G-Dragon will make a comeback in 2024. And while he has left YGE, the company and the rapper are still in talks with each other for partial contracts and other options. YGE said that if G-Dragon decides to continue his career as a musician, they will extend their full support to in whichever way they can.