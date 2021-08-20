BigHit Music announces the cancellation of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL' tour due to the pandemic crisis – deets inside

Well, it's a sad news for the ARMY as BigHit Music has announced the cancellation of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL' tour due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19 across the globe. The tour was supposed to cover 38 countries through its concert and was earlier planned in January 2020. The music banner shared the news a few hours back with an official statement and said that they are working to prepare a viable schedule and will share an update soon. The statement reads: Also Read - BTS: Hollywood magazine recommends Jimin's name for Interstellar producer's BIG project K-Pop: Lost In America and we cannot keep calm

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide some information regarding "BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR."

Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.

The tour’s concerts in Seoul were previously canceled in February of last year, followed by the postponement of the North American leg in March; dates in Europe and Japan were postponed prior to the start of ticket sales in those regions. We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour. For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds.

Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.

Thank you."

Well, we hope the pandemic crisis ends soon and Bangtan Boys will perform in front of ARMY.