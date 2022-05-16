Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS creates history as it bags three awards; ARMY floods Twitter with congratulations [Read Tweets]

BTS has won three awards at the Billboard Music Awards. This is the sixth year in a row when the Korean septet has picked up an award at the prestigious event. BTS bagged awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song at the music awards. ARMYs are over the moon over this victory of the K-Pop Group. Now, BTS has 12 Billboard Music Awards which is higher than that of Destiny's Child. That group has 11 awards. The record held by Destiny's Child was beaten after 17 long years. BTS, which was known as a Korean boyband till a few years back is now the most mainstream artist from South Korea. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Bhagyashree's fashion outings are royal flops

BTS missed out on a Grammys but the band won three awards at the American Music Awards 2021 and now, there is the win at the Billboard Music Awards. In the year 2017, they won the Top Social Artist Award and have not looked back since then. ARMY has flooded Twitter with congratulatory notes for the boys. Take a look... Also Read - BTS member Jin has a day out with Pokemon's Pikachu but it's J-Hope's comment that'll make you ROFL

BTS BTS BTS

BTS HISTORY MAKERS Can't wait to hear #YetToCome by #BTS the title song of the new album #BTS_Proof @BTS_twt — ݁ ⑅ ᯅ ׄ?ׅ͠rׄᧉׅ͢tty ?۟??α̫ׅ͠ ? - fb. (@JiyminPark) May 16, 2022

BTS WITH THREE BBMAS WINS THIS YEAR!! Congratulations to BTS for winning three awards on 2022 Billboard Music Awards. BTS is now THE MOST AWARDED GROUP in BBMAs' history! That's on the biggest band in the world, our living legends. ?

BTS BTS BTS pic.twitter.com/6GS69p4WQ3 — Ms.Kim?✨ #JIN (@msmary_kim) May 16, 2022

Así es ellos son el alma de la fiesta además ésos no saben apreciar el verdadero talento que se cargan nuestros Reyes??????? BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS? pic.twitter.com/ajeaBkxY8P — Gizel BTS (@bts_gizel) May 16, 2022

Berawal dari sini dan sekarang udah borong piala di BBMAs!! Bangga banget sama #BTS & ARMY ? BTS HISTORY MAKERS

BTS PAVED THE WAY

BTS BTS BTSpic.twitter.com/jVvk5wfZNO — ❀ (@yoursweetnoona_) May 16, 2022

THEY SHOWED @BTS_twt’s BOY WITH LUV PERFORMANCE DURING THE COMMERCIAL BREAK HERE FOR THE LIVE AUDIENCE!!! pic.twitter.com/GZOi3m96Mq — ???⁷ is BTS’ PROOF ⟭⟬ 6.10 (@TATAMOCHII) May 16, 2022

BTS is going to make a comeback on June 10, 2022 with their anthology album, Proof which has three new tracks. The album has new songs like Yet To Come, Youth and Run BTS. Congratulations to the Bangtan Boys once again! Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sidharth Shukla fans celebrate 10 years of his Balika Vadhu stint, Hina Khan's viral pictures from UKAFF and more