After quite a while, people have become really excited for a superhero movie, with the upcoming Black Adam. The Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock starrer is set to release in theatres in US and most of the world on 21st October, with it arriving a day earlier in India. Ever since Black Adam was announced, it's been making waves, especially for it being the first time that the millions of The Rock fans will finally get to see the great one in a superhero film, what many have felt he was born to do. However a new development on the front of the Black Adam post credit scene would probably leave Dwayne and the makers of Black Adam a tad disappointed. Also Read - Black Adam, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Aquaman 2 and more upcoming new superhero movies with their India release dates

Advertisement