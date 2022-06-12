Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Okoye and Shuri's first looks surface online; fans can't wait for trailer release

Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been in the production phase for the past few years now. After the untimely demise of Chadwick Boseman, the franchise suffered a lot with a big challenge to tell the story without the Black Panther. It looks like the makers of the superhero film are all set to treat the audience soon as the first looks of Okoye and Shuri have surfaced online, leaving the fans yearning for more. Also Read - Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Ben Affleck, Halle Berry and more Hollywood stars who've played two superheroes on screen – view pics

The two key characters, Okoye - the loyal guard played by Danai Gurira and Shuri - Black Panther's sister played by Letitia Wright, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were seen on a packaging for a soft drink brand. While Shuri was seen in a purple suit sporting a new haircut, Okoye was seen maintaining her look from the previous Marvel films. While fans missed Chadwick Boseman, they couldn't keep clam for the film's trailer to arrive.

First looks at Okoye and Shuri in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/fYHMyg56dI — Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) June 10, 2022

Last year, Nate Moore, the studio's VP of Development had told The Ringer-verse Podcast that T'Challa will not be seen in the MCU as Black Panther will never be recast following Chadwick Boseman's tragic death. "We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character. Because I think we all feel so much of T'Challa in the MCU on the screen... is tied to Chadwick's performance. The challenge for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is telling a story without T'Challa," he had said.

Chadwick passed away at the age of 43 in August 2020 after a cancer battle. "You've got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn't have wanted us to stop. He was somebody who was so about the collective.'Black Panther', that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired," filmmaker Ryan Coogler had said.

Not much is known about the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Shuri is expected to take on a larger role following Boseman's death. The other Black Panther cast members include Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.