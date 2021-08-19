Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is now mommy to a baby boy confirms husband Colin Jost

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson is now mommy to a baby boy. She has delivered a son, Cosmo. This is her second child. Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday. This is the couple's first child. They were married in October 2020. He put up a brief announcement on Instagram that read, "Ok, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much." The arrival of the child was first reported by People magazine. But even before that, Colin Jost mentioned becoming a dad in a stand-up show in Connecticut. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS and Ed Sheeran's new track Permission To Dance creates fan frenzy; Scarlett Johansson’s first pregnancy becomes talk of the town and more

This is Jost's first kid. Johansson, 36, has also a daughter, Rose who is six years old. She is from her former marriage to Romain Dauriac. Jost requested for privacy as the couple spent quiet time with the new member of the family. The news was earlier confirmed by the actress' representative that they had a child. Jost revealed the baby's name and gender. It is a mystery how the couple managed to evade all the paparazzi attention throughout this period. It seems Colin Jost did tell the audience at a couple of live shows that his family was growing. He hinted that he's set to be a dad soon.

The couple married in October 2020. The announcement was made by the NGO Meals on Wheels America. They said in a statement, "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica."

We congratulate the couple on the arrival of their baby boy.