BLACKPINK fans are damn upset with YG Entertainment. As we know, Jennie Kim and her alleged dating rumor with BTS member Kim Taehyung has grabbed headlines. Now, the invasion of privacy concern has escalated as some apparent private pics of her has found their way on Twitter. The account Gurumiharibo which has claimed about them being a couple released a picture where we can see a girl allegedly like Jennie Kim in a bath tub. This has enraged fans of Blackpink and Jennie. This is worrisome on both counts. If it is indeed her, then fans are worried about what kind of content might be hacked, and if someone is editing her pics then it is defamatory and outraging the modesty of a woman. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's magazine photoshoot inspires poetry from ARMYs; V's confession will make you fall harder for him [View Pics]

Jennie Kim has been super busy with the comeback of Blackpink and her projects in the US. The idol who has made her acting debut in the West with The Weeknd's HBO series, The Idol is juggling a number of things. The issue is that none of the celebs have commented on the matter, and nor have the agencies in question. HYBE is otherwise very prompt in dismissing rumours but has stayed mum here. Some fans are even wondering if it is some kind of media play in question here. But, in general, fans are requesting people not to spread private pics of the lady who is allegedly Jennie Kim on social media. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra's Manike: Thank God beats BLACKPINK's Pink Venom to secure place in the top three most watched MVs on YouTube

I hope Jennie doesn't renew her contract @ygent_official coz you don't deserve her. — Aikee ??‍♀️ (@jnkmace) September 20, 2022

@ygent_official JENNIE’s privacy keep getting violated, could you please take legal actions against the people that are spreading her private pictures and videos? JENNIE is an artist under your label and defending your artists privacy should be the bare minimum. — JENNIE THE IDOL (@Anii_ya_) September 20, 2022

Please stop ignoring the issue of JENNIE's privacy leaks and stop letting go of the artist's security.

Please take effective measures AS SOON AS POSSIBLE and take legal action if necessary, PLEASE TAKE ACTION !@ygent_official — ☆ | ia (@jnkleaveygent) September 20, 2022

YG has been known to not giving a shit about the dating issues and if they are gonna sued gurumi for hacking jennie's phone its indirectly they are confirming the issue — Blinkblink (@Blinkbl03528679) September 20, 2022

The rapper is one of the most popular Korean idols globally. In the past, Jennie Kim has been linked to GDragon and KAI of EXO. In fact, it is said that G-Dragon and she split some months back. Privacy is a huge issue when it comes to celebs so let us hope that everyone stays safe. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V and BLACKPINK's Jennie danced together at Born Pink party? New blurry pic of the duo gets leaked