K-Pop is synonymous with fan wars. BLACKPINK's Blinks and TWICE's Onces have been embroiled in a heated debate on social media ever since the Dahyun incident. It so happened that Kim Da-Hyun was doing a live with her fans when Lisa's music video, Lalisa came. As we know, it is one of the biggest K-Pop hits of 2021-22. The song is a bop and Lisa has picked up awards for the same. Da-hyun was playing songs of TWICE for fans when she skipped the music video of Lalisa that apparently came as an ad. This did not go down well with a certain section of Blackpink fandom. As per some Blinks, Da-hyun apparently lied that she did not have YT Premium account. Also Read - Top Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Adam Levine cheating scandal, Johnny Depp dating lawyer, BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim's leaked pics and more

After that incident, tempers of TWICE and BLACKPINK fans rose on social media. As we know, verbal slurs on Twitter can be very derogatory and both fandoms slugged it out. Now, TWICE have written on Twitter that some Blinks cyber bullied and doxxed an admin of one of their biggest fan pages. Doxxing is leaking out someone's private information on social media with a malicious intent. This has apparently affected the health of the person who is now seeking treatment in a hospital. The hashtag #Blinkscyberbullying' is trending since early morning. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - BLACKPINK: Jisoo fans upset as the Snowdrop actress has to skip 2022 Seoul Drama Awards for US schedule; slam YG Entertainment for disrespectful Jimmy Kimmel show

as most are aware, the owner was hacked and doxxed. till now people are terrorising his twt and personal instagram dms and using his face maliciously. he's currently unconscious in the hospital, i beg of you to stop. he's alr suffering so much, please don't add on. — twice_trans (@twice_trans) September 24, 2022

“there no proof it was blinks!” y’all were up and down the qts celebrating and talking about this is was you get for suspending y’all’s little account that onces had nothing to do with. suspension DOES NOT equivalate to leaking personal info!! dumb freaks #blinkscyberbullying https://t.co/EDFEpOB1Yx — maya⁷⁺⁹ (@almxndmilktae) September 24, 2022

“Same energy” Being suspended is NOT comparable to being doxxed, hacked, having ur face leaked and being used maliciously. No its not funny and it will NEVER be justified. pic.twitter.com/VwwN6Gm2Yb — hoodz ◡̎ (@HoodieTW) September 24, 2022

What has upset many is that the name of Jonghyun has been dragged in too. Fans know that he is a late K-Pop vocalist who died by suicide. It is one of the biggest recent tragedies in the industry. The BLACKPINK members are busy with their comeback, Pink Venom which is doing quite well. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Last Film Show is India's entry to Oscars 2023, BTS military enlistment issue and more