Blackpink fans can rejoice. The big news is that a solo MV featuring Jisoo aka Kim Jisoo should be out in the later part of the year. YG Entertainment, the label of the vocalist has confirmed the news. It seems the shoot is happening right now at a secret location overseas. They have also said that this is the most expensive music video ever produced by YG Entertainment. Well, the label is known for their production standards. Whether it is Lalisa or songs like Du Du Du, no one can fault the snazzy and sleek production standards of the label.

Kim Jisoo who is also a brand ambassador of Dior is known for her vocals. She is also known for some of the best song-writing in Blackpink. At the start of 2023, it was confirmed that Jisoo is gearing up for her solo debut. Blackpink member Lisa Manoban has already made her solo debut with Lalisa. The music video has crossed 584 million views already. This is how fans reacted on the same...

JISOO SOLO IS COMING pic.twitter.com/ZO9xFQb6Mj — Rachell (@jichell9503) February 21, 2023

JISOO is trending #2 worldwide JISOO SOLO IS COMING pic.twitter.com/Dzh5U7QPKH — live jisoo updates (@acturistic) February 21, 2023

Who’s Solo is coming soon? Jisoo Kim ? JISOO SOLO IS COMING pic.twitter.com/EseVV2vob3 — ???? (@niniprotectors) February 21, 2023

Blackpink Jisoo made her acting debut with the show Snowdrop. The show ran into some controversy but her acting was much appreciated. She played a student in times of unrest in Korea. Kim Jisoo starred with Jung Hae-In. Blackpink has been on a long tour since October 2022. They have toured multiple cities in Europe and the US. On stage, Jisoo did a cover of the song Liar by Camila Cabello. We are sure that Jisoo will impress as she does always. Fans of the vocalist had been waiting for this for a long time!