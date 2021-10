Blackpink is making news every other day, and the member who is now in maximum news is Lisa. The Thai rapper-singer has released her first solo project, Lalisa that has a couple of songs. The MV Lalisa is shattering records on YouTube. Lisa Manoban who is from Thailand works in South Korea under YG Entertainment. The singer was seen at the Incheon Airport of Seoul making her way to France for the Paris Fashion Week. She is the face of Celine. Her colleagues Jisoo and Rose are already in France. Fans are trending LALISA EN FRANCE on social media. Lisa was also mobbed by fans at the airport. Also Read - Blackpink's Rose dating GOT7's Mark Tuan? The latter shuts down rumours floated by shippers in a funny manner

The young lady looked very happy to see her fans at the airport. From doing the Saranghae sign to dancing and singing her song Lalisa she was in total mood. It is evident that she is kicked about her trip to Paris. Just check out the tweets here... Also Read - Blackpink's Lisa promises to educate herself after being called out for cultural appropriation in Money dance performance video

she keep interacting with the fansites and medias pls shes so lovely :((

This is what having freedom and finally free from the dungeon looks like. We love you Lisa! ?? LALISA EN FRANCE

Blackpink fans cannot keep calm and wonder what kind of looks Lisa will serve at the Paris Fashion Week. The album is doing great on the Billboard Rap Songs sales chart. She has achieved a rare feat with BTS' SUGA and Psy of Gangnam Style fame. Also Read - Blackpink's Lisa joins BTS' Suga, Psy to hit No.1 on the rap sales chart — here are 5 similarities between the music powerhouses