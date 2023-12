Blackpink is one of the biggest K-pop girl bands in the world. The K-pop band consists of four amazingly talented and gorgeous women, Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo. And now, Jennie has taken a huge step in her career. After starring in the American television drama called The Idol, Jennie has now launched her own label called OA. Yes, you read that right. Don't worry, Jennie is still a part of Blackpink.

For the latest Hollywood news and Entertainment News updates, follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - BTS member V and Blackpink singer Jennie refuel dating rumours with latest romantic getaway to Jeju Island [View Pics]

Blackpink member Jennie announces her own label OA; here's what she has to say about it

Blackpink member Jennie took to her official Instagram handle and dropped an announcement post. Jennie recalls her 2023 so far and talks about the many accomplishments for which she is ever so grateful. The singer then reveals that she is looking forward to what coming her way in 2024, that is, her solo journey. She has established a new company called OA, the full form of OA is Odd Atelier under which she aims to " create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected." Also Read - BTS: Have Kim Taehyung's family pics also leaked? Fuming ARMY tells Big Hit Music to take action against this invasion of privacy

Check out the snapshot of Jennie's announcement here:

Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung-Jennie dating mystery intensifies, Sylvester Stallone debunks divorce rumours over 'dog-fight' and more

Trending Now

Watch this Hollywood video here:

BLINKS react as Jennie announces new label

After scaling new heights in 2023, fans of Blackpink and the solo stans of Jennie are quite happy and overwhelmed to see the singer embarking on a new solo journey. They are sending best wishes to Jennie and also expressing how proud they are of her achievements. Check out the reactions here:

CONGRATULATIONS JENNIE

CEO JENNIE KIM#ODDATELIERBYJENNIE — ? Nini⁴☁️☆ ??? & ?? ~⁠♪ (@ninipinkluv) December 24, 2023

CONGRATULATIONS JENNIE

PROUD OF YOU JENNIE

CEO JENNIE KIM#ODDATELIERBYJENNIE — ? JENNIE 25MLS ? (@ALynnie_kim) December 24, 2023

I cried when I heard Jennie's cover, now I'm crying again, I'm proud of her...with Jennie since the day one CEO JENNIE KIM#ODDATELIERBYJENNIE https://t.co/prjUTyBYNu — Agnes (@MuthiaAgnes) December 24, 2023

This girl has so much potential and YG mistitreated her done so much wrong to her all these years. Now finally she's free and ready to show her talent to the world & starting new journey. I'm so proud and happy for my Quedn #ODDATELIERBYJENNIE

CONGRATULATIONS JENNIE pic.twitter.com/XGlUKkTbZh — M. (@jnklove116) December 24, 2023

CEO JENNIE KIM

PROUD OF YOU JENNIE

ODDATELIER BY JENNIE CONGRATULATIONS JENNIE#ODDATELIERBYJENNIE — Yuli⁴ 103% ?? (@yuli3114) December 24, 2023

Look at our girl now starting her own company,I’m so proud of you JENNIE baby and love you so much you have no idea?Congratulations??? CEO JENNIE KIM#ODDATELIERBYJENNIE https://t.co/0BfQJ3MIfO — blackpinkfan (@xblackpinkfanx) December 24, 2023

Now I can spend all of my pocket money bravely for JNK1 and OA new projects cuz all profits will exactly go to Miss CEO ? CEO JENNIE KIM#ODDATELIERBYJENNIE pic.twitter.com/CCljoPD04E — Zin_ (@Zin28179261) December 24, 2023

Blackpink renew contracts under YG entertainment

However, there is nothing to worry about. Jennie might be taking a solo flight but she is still connected and a part of Blackpink. The members recently renewed their contracts as well. Yang Hyun-suk, founder and chief producer of YG Entertainment confirmed the renewal of contracts in a statement. He promised to support the girl band so that they keep shining as not just YG's iconic band but also one of the iconic bands in the K-pop arena. The shares took a hit during August which was the month, Blackpink's 7-year contract concluded. The talent management agency could not provide answers which resulted in the shares going down.