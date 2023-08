BLACKPINK rapper Lisa Manoban is apparently dating the scion of LVMH Frederic Arnault. The rumours began after the two were seen together at a private lounge of the Los Angeles airport. Lisa Manoban is one of the most popular K-Pop artistes globally. It is said that the two met in the US when Lisa boarded a private jet sent by Frederic Arnault after the show in New Jersey. The other girls apparently travelled together to Las Vegas for the show at the Allegiant Stadium. The news has create furore on social media. Sadly, many have resorted to calling the rapper names and even slut-shaming her. Also Read - BTS: ARMY trends #SpotifyCorrupt after Jungkook loses title of Most Streamed K-Pop soloist of 2022 hours after being recognized by the platform

But the majority of her solo fans and Blackpink ones are in solidarity. Lisa Manoban just posted some pictures from a vacation. She could be seen in a green bikini. Geraldine Guyot, the sister-in-law of Frederic Arnault shared pics from her Greece getaway with her husband, Alexandre Arnault. Fans believe the two couples enjoyed together. Fans asked Geraldine to share some clicks of Lisa Manoban and her alleged beau, Frederic Arnault. It is even claimed that people saw them lunching together at a restaurant in Paris.

I don't argue with mental kids, why Lisa stan not understanding that her fav one dating a billionaire man a perfect gentleman Lisa is not worthy than him he can buy everything for a snap and dragging old rumours rosé and Spotify ceo, fredlisa not goona to denied they are dating — Chaennie (@soft__chaengiee) August 15, 2023

Jenlisa shippers calling Frederic clout chaser as if Lisa's father isn't following a Fredlisa account on Instagram and as if Lisa doesn't give hints herself that she's dating him, if you call him clout chaser you're lowkey shading Lisa and her family bcs Frederic+#JENLISA — K (@kanamezerro) August 15, 2023

I hate blink but Lisa is doing the right thing dating a billionaire rather than kidol heart drop whose fan will be on her ass https://t.co/efVA58CN0C — Bitches take two bts to military bf breaking their (@Yoongislover193) August 15, 2023

Lisa winning the dating game frfr pic.twitter.com/Q3MTo5dfa8 — :) (@hanxnxnah) August 15, 2023

Well, YG Entertainment nor someone from LVMH has given any confirmation or denial about this. Blackpink and their dating news has grabbed headlines and how. Kim Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun are in a relationship as confirmed by the agency. Jennie Kim and BTS V are also an alleged couple if rumors are to go by. Even Roseanne Park has been linked to Jeremy Erlich of Spotify.