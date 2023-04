Blackpink is the biggest Korean girl band in the world. Sadly, vocalist Rose found herself embroiled in a rather malicious and unfounded drug row stirred by someone on social media. Blackpink member Rose got caught in the middle of rumours after someone shared a picture on social media. It was from her trip to the US for the LACMA event which was attended by a number of celebrities. The original pic was shared by Riccardo Tisci who is one of the top people of Burberry. A person shared the pic on social media and commented that all of them look high. Post that, people started speculating on the criss cross lines on the table. Focus also went on a couple of ashtrays. Those who ignored that aspect wondered what was Kang Dong Won doing in the pic. People even speculated if Rose is dating actor Kang Dong Won. But the fact is the picture did not even have a clear image of the Korean drama star. Also Read - Blackpink: YG Entertainment issues statement for Rose after singer gets caught in drug use row on basis of 'suspicious' picture

YG ENTERTAINMENT SUPPORTS BLACKPINK AND ROSE

Yesterday, YG Entertainment put out a small statement in the evening about this whole matter. They said, " We're pursuing legal action against those who are violating our artists' rights and privacy. We're currently monitoring and watching those who create and spread these rumors. We will not be settling and will respond strongly." Fans of Blackpink are slamming people in China who have made it an issue highlighting it on various platforms.

FANS COME OUT IN SUPPORT OF BLACKPINK'S ROSE

Angry Blackpink fans have lashed out at the account that first shared the pic with that caption which fuelled speculations. They have also been sending warm messages to Rose so that she does not panic or get distressed before the Coachella performance. As we know, drug scandals can be huge affairs in Korea where it is seen as an offence.

They are also doing a positive trend for her. Unfounded malicious rumours can be extremely devastating for any celebrity. Blackpink's Rose is hailed as one of the best singers in Korea.