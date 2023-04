Blackpink member Rose has been trending since yesterday. This happened after a Twitter user (now defunct) shared a picture which was initially posted by Riccardo Tisci. He is the chief creative officer of the brand, Burberry. The pic is supposed to be from the US during the LACMA event. Blackpink singers Jennie and Rose were present for that event, which showcased a lot of Korean actors and singers. Some netizens also claimed that they saw actor Kang Dong Won in the picture. But what made news was the presence of an ashtray. The person who shared the picture commented that everyone looked very high. Also Read - BLACKPINK: Jisoo to come out with solo MV soon; YG Entertainment hints at a big-budgeted project that will be a treat for Blinks

Seeing the pic, haters and some netizens started conjecturing that 'cocaine lines' were seen on an ashtray. While many argued that it was only the pattern of the table (a criss cross one) and ashtray, other maintained that it indeed looked like drugs. As we know, drug abuse is a serious offence in Korea. Many have landed up in jail for years for alleged consumption. Those who did not believe the drug theory wondered if Rose and Kang Dong Won were dating. As we know, K-Pop fans are quick in speculating such stuff. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Blackpink rapper Lisa; here is the list of Most Googled K-Pop idols of 2022

Now, YG Entertainment has broken its silence on the drug use row that has fallen suddenly on Rose. In a short statement, they said, "We're pursuing legal action against those who are violating our artists' rights and privacy. We're currently monitoring and watching those who create and spread these rumors. We will not be settling and will respond strongly." Fans of Blackpink want them to take sterner action on the culprits. Some fans blamed it on rival fandoms saying they created the mess. Also Read - BTS: ARMY trends #SpotifyCorrupt after Jungkook loses title of Most Streamed K-Pop soloist of 2022 hours after being recognized by the platform

Fans of Blackpink said that Rose comes from a family of lawyers. She would never get into a scandal of this proportions. Others said that just because she was in that party it did not mean anything. Her father and sister are both in the legal profession. Such rumour-mongering can be extremely detrimental given how serious the matter is in Korea. Rose is one of the most successful vocalists of modern K-Pop. The singer is the perfect combination of talent, looks and charisma.