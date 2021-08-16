Blackpink's Jennie and K-Pop star G-Dragon back to being a 'couple'? Reports in Korean media suggest so

K-Pop idols of groups like BTS, Blackpink, EXO and so on are under immense scanner for their personal lives. The latest buzz in the Korean media is that Blackpink's Jennie and K-Pop superstar G-Dragon are back to being a couple. This happened after he was seen at one of her solo shoots for a product in Seoul, South Korea. The two had been linked in the past as well but this has again brought back the dating rumours. As per Korean media portals like Koreaboo, Star News and Dispatch, the two are going strong. It seems their agency YG Entertainment is aware but is not making the news public. Also Read - BTS, Blackpink's Lisa Manoban, GOT7's Jackson Wang, G-Dragon — 7 K-Pop idols who rule over luxury designer labels

The portals reported that G-Dragon was seen at Jennie's home on quite a few occasions. Apparently, even her mom is aware of the same and has no issues with the two being together. Star News reported that G-Dragon paid Jennie a visit when she was doing a solo shoot. The two looked comfortable as they interacted with one another. It is obvious that they are good friends. In February 2021, some media outlet also clicked pics of Jennie meeting G-Dragon at his penthouse residence in Seoul's Hannam-dong neighborhood. People have already termed them as a power couple.

The two have been with the same agency for more than a decade. Before Blackpink made their debut in 2016, Jennie featured in G-Dragon's single That XX in 2012. She was also seen in the song, Black from his album Coup d'Etat. As we know, dating news affected the marketability of K-Pop stars to a great extent. They never confess to dating unless they are about to marry in most cases. YG Entertainment issued a statement, "We can't confirm anything about our artists' private lives. We ask for your understanding." Well, we have to wait till the two actually admit to dating!