Blackpink's Lisa promises to educate herself after being called out for cultural appropriation in Money dance performance video

Blackpink member Lisa is making news with her solo songs Lalisa and Money. While Lalisa shattered records on YouTube, her B-side Money saw the maximum sales for a rap song in the week. It was the No.1 on the Billboard Charts. She tied up with BTS' SUGA and Psy of Gangnam Style fame with that feat of hers. Now, in her Money dance video she has worn braids. It seems the style belongs to the African-American women and it is a matter of cultural appropriation. In the past, Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus have also faced flak for just wearing braids like a costume.

Lisa had an online fansign event for her songs, Lalisa and Money. It seems a fan read out a letter on cultural appropriation to her. It was done in a polite manner and she wanted to educate the Thai rapper. The fansign was supposed to be of 90 seconds but it went on till six minutes. Lisa said she did be more careful in the future and even apologized. Fans also noticed how she was teary-eyed at the thought that she might have hurt someone with her music. Her fans called out YG Entertainment saying that they should have known better in this matter.

Lisa is a part of Blackpink which has members like Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. The ladies are part of the most famous girl group in the history of K-Pop. Along with BTS, they have taken K-Pop to new heights globally. It is nice to see how Lisa took in criticism and promised to be better the next time round.