Blackpink's Rose dating GOT7's Mark Tuan? The latter shuts down rumours floated by shippers in a funny manner

Blackpink's Rose is now in Paris for the Fashion Week along with Jisoo. The two girls from the superhit K-Pop group Blackpink posed in front of the Eiffel Tower and Jisoo shared a picture of the two. This led to speculations if Rose is dating GOT7's Mark Tuan. Well, link-up rumours between the two have started from 2018. The singer from the boy band GOT7 was also in Paris for the Fashion Week. After seeing pictures from the same location, some shippers began wondering if Rose and Mark are quietly dating away from the public eye in Paris, France. But the GOT7 singer seemingly read all the comments and decided that it was time to shut them down.

We can see that Mark Tuan posted this gorgeous click of Eiffel Tower at night. He is a rapper and singer. Mark Tuan is of Taiwanese descent and grew up in the US. Rose is born to South Korean immigrant parents and raised in Australia. So, they have have one thing in common.

These were the pics that led to fans believing what is the two were spending quality time away from the arclights. Mark Tuan recently sang the song Never Gonna Come Down in the movie Shang Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings. It was his OST debut.

I deleted my marksé au bcs I felt like they were getting uncomfortable with all the shipping #MarkTuan #ROSÉ#markse — ?|au deleted (@jaemielah) September 29, 2021

But it looks like Mark Tuan wanted this stupid gossip to end as soon as possible. As we know, shipping can create unnecessary problems in the world of K-Pop. Dating rumours of the Blackpink girls always make the headlines. Mark Tuan tweeted, "Yall too funny…stop now" but later he deleted the tweet. In the past, people have assumed that they were a couple on the basis of similar Instagram captions. Earlier in 2021, Rose captioned a post, "Baby, it's cold outside," while Mark Tuan's pic read: Not cold at all.