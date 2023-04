and trial was one of the ugliest slug fests in the history of Hollywood. The actress had accused him of domestic abuse charges and said that he was a possessive husband. Johnny Depp had filed a defamation case in a Virgina court and he won the case. Amber Heard faced immense backlash on social media from fans of the actor and netizens. Many felt that the actress was unconvincing as most of the evidence and statements were in favour of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. A lot of dirt also came up as stories of alcohol abuse, sexual assault and infidelity also made it to the news on a daily basis. Also Read - Johnny Depp and British lawyer girlfriend Joelle Rich call it quits? This is what we know

FANS ENRAGED AFTER SEEING AMBER HEARD IN AQUAMAN 2

It seems a teaser of the movie was shown at ComicCon. Fans are upset seeing that Amber Heard is back in the movie as Mera. She is seen in a white suit. Amber Heard's career had literally ended after the trial. She had apparently relocated to Spain where some locals spotted her. Fans are fuming as Johnny Depp was instantly replaced in Fantastic Beasts as the scandal broke out. They said that this is unfair. Some said that this was plain misandry. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Black Adam, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Aquaman 2 and more upcoming new superhero movies with their India release dates

The double standard is very high. Johnny Depp was still innocent and they cancelled him and terminated almost all his deals. Amber heard was proven guilty and she got more deals. You won't see the feminists complaining about this one. — IRUNNIA (@Irunnia_) April 26, 2023

Amber Heard will officially return as Mera in the upcoming movie “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” ?? pic.twitter.com/h6TfRusVZL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 26, 2023

#BoycottAquaman2 @warnerbros. @prideofgyypsies @DisneyPlus Having supported Jason Momoa since his SG1, I cannot support this film after that woman was found to be an abuser, after that same studio fired her victim without proof. Nor will I pay for disney+ for the same reason. — Angie Lewis ?‍☠️ (@AngieLe97286174) April 26, 2023

#BoycottAquaman2 #JohnnyDeppIsASurvivor #WarnerBros "The double standard is WILD. If it was the other way around, there would be no way the industry would allow Johnny (a man) to return. They would’ve canceled his whole career." — Emmy 'McQuaid' :) (@VancouverCaGirl) April 26, 2023

Amber Heard has a cameo in Aquaman 2. Reminder she was proven to have defamed Johnny Depp with abuse allegations, withhold charity to children and the entire world heard her abuse Depp in audios.

Meanwhile, Depp lost his role on false allegations. #AbusedMenDeserveBetter — Femme (@FemCondition) April 26, 2023

She should be photoshopped out of the movie, keeping in even a second of her footage is unacceptable. #BoycottAquaman2 — Real Pamster (@RealPamster) April 26, 2023

AMBER HEARD RETURNS AS MERA

It seems the screen time of Amber Heard has been cut in the film. But Warner Bros could not remove the character. Fans have said that they cannot tolerate a second of her presence in the movie. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case gets a fresh twist; 'Undisclosed court documents' hint at actors' erectile dysfunction and more shocking deets