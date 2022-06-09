Brad Pitt files lawsuit against Angelina Jolie; accuses ex-wife of 'inflicting harm', 'damaging his reputation'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie look all set to go the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard way as they get ready to battle each other in the court. The ex-husband and wife are alleging each other of having malicious intentions. In a shocking twist to their scandalous story, actor Brad Pitt has come up with fresh accusations against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. He has filed a lawsuit in court alleging that Jolie is intentionally trying to harm his reputation by trying to damage the business of his Miraval wine. The couple once co-owned the same and Pitt has claimed that Jolie had sold her share to a 'stranger'. It was in February this year that Brad had sued Angelina for selling the shares of the vineyard without his consent, as they had decided at the time of getting into this deal. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli flaunts her HOTTEST curves in the tinniest yellow shimmer dress; pictures leave fans screaming 'Oh my god that is hot' [VIEW HERE]

The said vineyard is in South France, along with Château Miraval. Interestingly, the vineyard is where the couple had tied the knot in 2014. But just four years after their separation, sold her part of the shares to Tenute del Mondo in 2021. has called this a breach of trust claiming that Jolie never contributed to the success of the Miraval business. In his legal team's statement submitted at the court, Brad Pitt has alleged that Angelina Jolie is deliberately trying to 'inflict harm on' him. "Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt`s contractual rights," reads part of the statement.

The said lawsuit may turn into a trial where Brad Pitt is also seeking damages, the amount of which will be certain after the trail, for the risk caused to Brad Pitt's "carefully built" Miraval wine business and hurt inflicted on his reputation. The Bullet Train actor is also seeking the court to declare Angelina Jolie's sale of the shares "null and void," along with a trial by jury.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been married for 9 years before seeking divorce over 'irreconcilable differences'. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.