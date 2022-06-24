Brad Pitt gets candid about retirement, spending years in 'low-grade depression' and more

Brad Pitt has been one of the biggest names in Hollywood for years. With films like Troy, Fight Club, Mr & Mrs Smith and many more - Brad Pitt has been a favourite of many for a while. Fans eagerly wait for his films to hit theatres. But here comes the sad piece of news. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is considering retirement. In his latest interview with GQ, Brad Pitt got candid about his professional career and much more. Scroll on. Also Read - Shamshera trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt pay the perfect ode to Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra's curry westerns in this tailor-made big-screen entertainer

on retirement

In the interview, the actor revealed that he is now considering retirement as he mentioned that he is on the last leg of his acting career. The Oscar-winning star was quoted saying, "I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

On dealing with depression

Brad Pitt also spoke about how he has dealt with 'low-grade depression' in his life. To GQ, he mentioned that it is only now that he has discovered joy. His quote reads, "I think joy's been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next. I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it's not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self—the beauty and the ugly—that I've been able to catch those moments of joy."

On feeling lonely

Brad Pitt also candidly confessed that he has felt lonely all through his life despite friends and family being around. He shared, "I always felt very alone in my life. Alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it's really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family."

Brad Pitt was a part of Alcholics Anonymous club

During the interview, Brad Pitt revealed that he was a part of Alcoholics Anonymous club . He was a part of it for 18 months and it was his way to be lead a sober life. Talking about the same, Brad Pitt said, "I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe. Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me."