The team of Brahmastra, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Director Ayan Mukerji, have dived headlong into the movie's promotions with the release date drawing near. Now, considering that Karan Johar is producing it, who believes in intense promotions and innovative marketing strategies for all movies bankrolled by his Dharma productions, it comes as no surprise that Brahmāstra Part One Shiva has taken an innovate approach to further the pre-release buzz by going the Hollywood way, which is also a good ploy to circumvent the 'boycott Bollywood' trend that has been needlessly and illogically going around.

Brahmastra trailer and making video shared by 20th Century Fox

Earlier, and were interviewed by Hollywood trade magazines, a rarity for a Bollywood movie, and now the international distributors of , 20th Century Studios, have shared the Brahmastra trailer and a making video of the cutting-edge technology used for a Bollywood film, with the title reading: "BRAHMĀSTRA – the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe The Astraverse." Check it out below:

The rest of the synopsis on the official YouTube channel of 20th Century Studios reads: "It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named… Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn't understand just yet – the power of Fire. In this movie, we experience Shiva's adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the DIVINE HERO of the universe."

View this post on Instagram

Indians shower love after 20th Century shares Brahmastra trailer

No sooner than 20th Century Studios shared the video than Indian fans flooded the comments section with praise, with one writing:. “The concept of this movie brings a whole new dimension to Indian cinema. If this works, more such projects will come out that will appreciate the rich mythological and cultural scopes of the Indian subcontinent. This needs to be supported,” and another commenting. “First Bollywood movie in years that I’m actually looking forward to see. No high hopes neither any disappointments, I’ll watch it with a clear mind, let’s see how it goes and I dont want this to be Boycotted.”

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. It releases worldwide in theatres on 9th September.