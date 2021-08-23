The BTS group members are undoubtedly one of the most handsome men in the world. After making their presence felt in the global music industry, the Bangtan Sonyeondan have also managed to woo their fans with their beauty standards. Even their bodyguards swoon over their pretty looks. But the BTS one member who often manages to blow their mind with his gorgeous features, is none other than Jimin. Also Read - BTS: Here's how Jungkook yelling 'Jimin-ssi' name became a meme for ARMY

In a new interview with AYO on YouTube, Lou Valentino, who toured with BTS in the US as their bodyguard, couldn't stop gushing about Jimin's beauty appeal. "Jimin has got to be the prettiest guy I’ve ever seen in my life, not gonna lie. Jimin is the prettiest guy I’ve ever seen in my life," he said. Also Read - BTS' Indian Army proves its love for the Bangtan Boys by making #BTS one of most tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India

When fans wanted to know if Korean bodyguards too feel the same way as Lou Valentino felt about Jimin, Jeong Seung Min and Yang Tae Il, who have worked as bodyguards for some of the biggest artists in K-Pop, from BTS and SEVENTEEN to TWICE, GFRIEND, WJSN, and MOMOLAND, said that they have also been wowed with the BTS' visuals. Also Read - BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung captures China’s market with these staggering records as a K-Pop idol – here are 5 jaw-dropping stats for ARMY

"His eyes are art,” said Yang who also narrated an incident when he was near the waiting room during a concert in Seoul, South Korea before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As he is used to seeing celebrities without their makeup, Yang was blown away when Jimin came out of his room.

"When I look at Jimin’s face…Pretty," Yang finished his statement. Jeong added that Jimin's body is as impressive as his pretty face and couldn't stop gushing about his "Bright skin." To which, Yang added, "wet eyes letting out sexiness,” and went on to call him, “Mochi-sexy Jimin.”

Meanwhile, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung has grabbed the top spot in the list of most popular faces in the world. has grabbed the second spot while Noah Mills is placed 3rd followed by at the fourth spot and Omar Borkan Al Gala at the fifth spot.