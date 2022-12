Britney Spears is truly one of the princesses of pop, and one of the greatest artistes of all times. The talented lady's personal life has not been a smooth ride though. From a couple of divorces to a mental breakdown and fighting to end her conservatorship, she has seen it all. In the past few years, Sam Asghari has been by her side like a rock. The model, actor and fitness trainer is born to parents who immigrated from Iran. He has grown up in the US. They first met when he featured with her on a music video Slumber Party in 2016. It seems they got talking and later exchanged numbers. After a sushi date, they grew closer and started dating. Also Read - Britney Spears' son Jayden OPENS up on why he doesn't talk to her mom and didn't attend her wedding

In 2017, Britney Spears told the world that she was dating Sam Asghari. He has been with her through her physical and mental struggles. It seems he is a guy with a great sense of humour. Britney Spears credits him for her fitness journey. It seems he takes care that she devotes time to her health. Sam Asghari also stood by her when she came out of a mental rehab stint in 2019. Her friends say that he is the best thing in her life.

Sam Asghari had lashed out at how Jamie Spears tried to control their lives. He said he did not like people meddling into their lives. People have spoken about how he has stuck to her for professional gains. Well, he has said that he is grateful for the contacts she has helped him make in the industry. Sam Asghari was seen on the show, House Of Gucci. He described her an expensive girlfriend but said that they prefer to split expenses. Sam said he would like to save at any given chance.

He proposed to her last year. It seems the proposal happened at their residence. Sam Asghari said he prefers to keep things private. He has often described her as a lioness who has fought alone. He also says she is a real princess with the most beautiful heart. The couple tied the knot some months back. On Britney Spears' birthday, we wish them