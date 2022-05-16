Britney Spears, fiance Sam Asghari lose their first baby due to miscarriage; singer shares heartbreaking note

Singer and her fiance Sam Asghari have lost their first baby due to miscarriage. The couple broke the sad news to their fans via Instagram. They announced their pregnancy loss to the world and shared that they'll continue 'trying to expand' their family. Also Read - Hollywood News weekly rewind: Johnny Depp's love saga with attorney amidst case with Amber Heard, Britney Spears' nude pic and more

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment," read the statement from the couple. To this, Britney added, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support." Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Britney Spears posts nude throwback pics from Mexico, Johnny Depp touched by fans' support in Amber Heard case and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Several Hollywood celebrities such as , Andy Cohen, Gabrielle Union among others have shown their support for the two. "I'm so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love. Love you lots B," Paris Hilton commented. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' RM gives an update on his mixtape, Amber Heard requests judge to dismiss Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit mid-trial and more

The singer had confirmed her pregnancy on April 11. "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, 'Geez � what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said, 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' " she wrote in an Instagram post at that time. "So I got a pregnancy test � and uhhhhh well � I am having a baby."

After divulging that she has a bun in the oven, Spears announced that she's planning to take a long break from the music industry to focus on herself. When reflecting on her past dealings of "waiting and waiting in those dressing rooms with my dad" as a performer for 14 years, she wrote, "They've ruined the thrill of the business for me 100000% !!!"

"Let's make it a 10 year break !!" the pop star further exclaimed. "With a baby on the way, my thought this morning was, 'I'm so scared to make a mistake � Will I be thoughtful enough ??? Will I be instinctive enough ???' "