Britney Spears reveals that she can't have kids due to an IUD under conservatorship; ex Justin Timberlake comes out in support

Britney Spears made an appeal to end her conservatorship before a Los Angeles judge. The global pop star said that her conservatorship was a traumatizing and depressing. Ever since her public meltdown in the 2006, her life has been managed by her father, Jamie Spears. He is largely in control of her finances. The pop singer said that she feels oppressed and taken advantage of. Britney Spears said in the video address that she finds the arrangement "too controlling" and cannot even spend on small things without approval. The singer also said that she wants to marry and have one more child but that is not possible due to the terms.

The lady has been in a live-in relationship with Sam Asghari since a while now. Britney Spears that she has an IUD as a contraceptive measure and cannot take it off. She said that she has been forced to take medicines that made her feel like a drunk. Various celebs and fans have lend their support to the #FreeBritney movement. After her impassioned statement, celebs like Mariah Carey and Halsey openly supported her on Twitter.

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Britney’s testimony: dear god. Heartbreaking. — Elizabeth Aubrey (@aubrey_writes) June 23, 2021

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

She has also found support from her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. He said, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was...What's happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restrricted from making decisions about her own body."