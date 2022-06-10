Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding has been in the news for the past few days. According to multiple reports, the couple tied the knot on Thursday (9th June), but a shocking incident took place before their wedding. Reportedly, the singer’s ex-husband Jason Alexander attempted to crash the wedding and was arrested for trespassing. It is said that this incident has left Britney Spears shaken. Spears and Alexander got married in January 2004, but just after 55 hours, their wedding was annulled. Also Read - After Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, Brad Pitt gets ready to drag ex-wife Angelina Jolie to the court: Watch complete details

According to a report in Page Six, a source said, "Britney is shaken but doesn't want to let this get her down." The source added, "Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason is no longer on the property."

Before crashing into the wedding, Jason went live on and reportedly introduced himself as 's 'first husband' and also revealed that he was going 'to crash the wedding'. Well, reportedly Jason has been arrested. The singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six that he was "working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Talking about Britney and Sam, the couple were in a relationship for more than six years. They got engaged last year and their wedding was an intimate affair. The couple is yet to post their wedding pictures on social media. We are sure fans of the singer are eagerly waiting to see the pictures of their fairy tale wedding.

Britney and Sam were also expecting a child together, but last month, the couple lost the child due to a miscarriage. The singer had posted a heart-breaking note on Instagram about it. She had captioned it as, “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family Thank you for your support.”