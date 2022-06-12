Britney Spears is now a married woman. In an intimate wedding with beau Sam Asghari, Britney Spears entered a new phase of her life. The singer looked the happiest as she exchanged the wedding vows. Dressed in a white dress with a veil, she looked gorgeous. Later for the party, she slipped into shorts and a jacket. Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez and a few more celebrities attended her big day. Britney has been treating her fans with some amazing pictures from her wedding album. Now, she has shared a video too! Also Read - Anushka Sharma proves to be a beach bum on her latest vacation; sets the internet ablaze in an orange swimsuit [VIEW PICS]

In the video shared, we see showing off her wedding gown and later kissing Sam Asghari as they get hitched. The video also has Madonna dancing to her own songs and fans are totally tripping over it. A comment read, "How surreal would that be! Jamming to Madonna and Madonna is there lol." But the caption of the video has got everyone talking. Britney Spears revealed that she wore a diamond thong underneath her wedding outfits. She wrote, "LIVING IS GIVING … pssss don't worry I had my first diamond thong underneath my jacket … hope I didn't offend anyone." Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Prior to the wedding, Britney Spears hit headlines as she announced about her miscarriage. It was in May that she had shared the devastating news by writing, "It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent."

Well, now she is happy being married to the love of her life and we wish her all the luck and happiness. Congratulations to Britney and Sam.