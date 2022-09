has seen the toughest phase of her life, but she survived. The singing sensation was in news after she got married to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari after her conservatorship got ended. While it was an intimate wedding and even her son Jayden and Sean didn't attend the wedding this raised a lot of eyebrows that all is not well between the mother and sons. The 15-year-old son's interview about her mom Britney is going VIRAL after he opened up on why they are not talking g to each other and why didn't they attend her wedding. Also Read - TRP List Week 34: Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai see spike in ratings, pick up lost momentum

Jayden reportedly told Daily Mail reports that it wasn't the right time to go for her wedding and said, " While I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms". He even added that there is definitely no hate between them and that things will get fixed someday. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Greed corner, Salman Khan's special tadka, contestants, launch date and more hot scoops

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Britney Spears reacts to Jayden's interview on him not being invited for the wedding Also Read - Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's pictures go VIRAL; netizens troll, body shame her mercilessly, ‘Kha kha ke moti hogayi hai’

Advertisement

While seems like Britney wasn't very happy with this statement of her sin Jayden and took to her Instagram and responded in the emotional note where she claimed that her love for her son has no boundaries. Britney in her post mentioned the reason why she hid her wedding plans with them and the family is related to her conservatorship. While Jayden in his earlier interviews had mentioned that her Britney's social media posts is only to grab attention nd her sons get hurt. He had said, "It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention" We wonder if things will be sorted between the mother and son someday soon.