Hollywood singer Britney Spears is reportedly separating from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari. The couple have separated after a nuclear argument that involved allegations of cheating, American news outlet TMZ reported. The report revealed that about a week ago, Sam confronted Britney over her cheating on him which led to a huge fight between the two. Following the argument, Sam has moved out of their house and is now living in a place of his own. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," TMZ reported.

Sam Asghari files for from divorce from Britney Spears

Reportedly, the Iranian-American model filed for the divorce from Britany in the last week of July. According to various news outlets, the official date of separation of the duo is listed to be July 28, 2023 in the documents. Sam filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, a report by Page Six revealed. It is also mentioned that Sam is "yet to fully determine the assets and obligations for both parties."

It is also to be noted that Britney and Sam had a prenuptial agreement in place, and thus the financial assets of Britney won't require negotiation. But in a shocking turn of events, Page Six reported that Sam has reportedly threatened Britney that he will reveal "embarrassing information" about her if the prenup is not renegotiated.

Britney’s social media post amid divorce rumors

Amid divorce rumors, Britney took to her social media account on Thursday and posted a happy picture of herself. The singer wrote about wanting to buy horses and captioned the post, “Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can’t make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!”

This is not the first time the couple has sparked rumors of all not being well in their relationship, but both Britney and Sam refrained from making any public comments about the same. In a video shared by Britney in May, she posted a video with Sam and expressed her gratitude for having him as her husband.

“Ok so I’m proud of my flowers !!! I’ve been pretty modest about my home !!! I’m redesigning my house !!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday !!! Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed,” read the caption of Britney’s post.