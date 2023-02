Life is very fragile and illness and mishaps can happen to anyone and any given time. Illness doesn't see if it's a celebrity or a common man, it strikes hard. Die Hard fame actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia. His family released a statement on his condition and the diagnosis says that he has frontotemporal dementia. Bruce Willis' family in their statement revealed that he would like to spread awareness about the disease. While Bruce's illness cannot be treated, they hope it changes in the future. Before Bruce Willis, there were a lot of other Hollywood celebs who opened up about battling chronic illnesses and ailments. Also Read - Nysa Devgan flaunts her lustrous hair and long legs after pampering herself in a salon but it's her t-shirt that grabs eyeballs [View Pics]

Bruce Willis has been grabbing headlines in Hollywood News for his disease. Talking about other celebs, The Heart Wants What It Wants singer has been diagnosed with Lupus. She was diagnosed with the same in 2015. Lupus is a disease wherein one's immune system attacks the organs and tissues in one's body.

The American singer-songwriter and actress has been battling Fibromyalgia. It is a disorder in which one experiences excruciating muscle pain which leads to fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.

Charlie Sheen revealed about being HIV+ in 2015. He talked about it on a TV show saying that he was revealing the same because he did not want to be blackmailed or used anymore.

Michael J Fox

The Back to the Future Star has been battling Parkinson's disease. The actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of 30, in 1991. It was after seven years after the diagnosis that he wet the public about his illness. However, he no longer looks at Parkinson's as a battle or a fight.

Celebrated Hollywood star Tom Hanks has been diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. The Inferno actor opened up about the same on Late Show with back in 2013.

American socialite and cosmetic mogul Kim Kardashian have been suffering from Psoriasis. She recently opened up on the same. The actress has been battling Psoriasis since 2011.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress Lena Dunham has been battling Endometriosis. It is an issue in which tissue grows outside of the uterus which causes inflammation within the pelvis.

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been battling Lyme disease. It was in 2016 that Bella opened up about her battle stating that her brain would fog and that she wasn't able to put two sentences together.

There are a lot of other Hollywood celebs who have been battling illnesses.