Bruce Willis is battling dementia and his fans are heartbroken knowing about his struggles. But his illness has brought the family even closer. Sources have told US Weekly that he has more bad days than good. But his illness has brought the whole family closer. The family is unsure about how his health will progress, and are trying to live up every moment. Bruce Willis, 68 has three daughters with Demi Moore. His three daughters Rumer, Scount and Tallulah are with him. He has two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn with Emma Heming. The family said he was retiring from acting in March 2022 due to aphasia. In February 2023, he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Demi Moore stands by Bruce Willis

Demi Moore stands by Bruce Willis

It seems the whole family is now with Bruce Willis. An insider said that as soon as the diagnosis came out, everyone came together to keep his memory of family intact. They want to constantly remind him that he is deeply loved. Everything at home revolves around him. A source told US Weekly, "Bruce has around-the-clock care, but at least one family member is always with him." His eldest daughter Rumer makes sure that her daughter Louetta is spending a lot of time with her granddad. She wants her father to be a part of her child's life in every possible way as long as it can be done.

Sad News for all fans of Bruce Willis

Sad News for all fans of Bruce Willis

It seems Bruce Willis' condition is slowly getting worse but his family is ensuring top quality care for him. He gets love and encouragement from his family members and close friends. It seems his memory is decent when is physically and mentally able.

We wish Bruce Willis and his family all the strength as they deal with such a challenging situation in their lives.