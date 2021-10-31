BTS 2022 Seasons Greetings: Jungkook creates meltdown on Twitter with his hottest ever Action Taker avatar; fans say, 'Why so sexy?' — view tweets

BTS' has unveiled a video of BTS Seasons Greetings 2022. In the video, we have the BTS members in different avatars. While RM is a mad scientist, Jin makes for a handsome hacker. Park Jimin comes as an alley cat who loves everything shiny. Kim Taehyung is the fate reader who believes in destiny. But what has created a stir is Jeon Jungkook as an Action Taker. We know that Jeon Jungkook looks great with a harness. He is in the look of a biker boy complete with harness, leather gloves and grunge look. Around eight different hashtags of Jeon Jungkook are trending all over the globe. Also Read - BTS X Halloween: A dekko at times when the septet entertained ARMY with their costumes and dancing moves

Jungkook has been in the news of late. People cannot get enough of his antics with his baby, Bam. As we know, he are seeing his Doberman, Bam and him bonding on the show In The Soop 2. He also dropped a cover of Falling which has been originally sung by Harry Styles. This look has created a stir and how. Just check out the tweets here... Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V finds a fan in Russian ballerina Maria Khoreva and she's as amazing as him – view pics

I can come up with 6383748339 sentences that could leave his mouth and none of them are normal pic.twitter.com/x6RprnPETs — i hate jeon jungkook dont talk to me (@qktae1) October 31, 2021

no no no no. this cannot be. JEON JUNGKOOK??? https://t.co/ZQUHhaPtvf — egirl ???????? (@highmoonchild) October 31, 2021

JEON JUNGKOOK I CANNOT EVEN ANYMORE ! https://t.co/KFWdeTMwjU — Tris (@TatTris7) October 31, 2021

Jeon Jungkook de 24 años entrando con tatuajes y piercings, vistiendo completamente de de negro y con cadenas mientras arregla sus guantes para luego subir a la motocicleta y preguntar “Quieres venir conmigo?” NADIE ESTA VIVO EN ESTE MOMENTO @&@$%#£€@$@*+#%@&$&£¥€+#%@& pic.twitter.com/5iH8tFUJX5 — Aless (@Jkminovio_) October 31, 2021

Jungkook looks damn hot in a harness but we can understand why people are going so crazy. The looks of all the BTS members are insane. Tell us what you feel about it! Also Read - BTS: RM responds to ARMY's posts, but his reaction to a post for 'boyfriend' Jimin takes the cake