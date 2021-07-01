BTS: 3 times Jimin's cute camaraderie with his brother melted Army's hearts

Well, every bond between human beings is considered to be special and the relationship between siblings is one of them. Apart from love, we often see some cute camaraderie, adorable fights and many things between brothers and sisters. And just like that BTS member Jimin shares a very heartwarming bond with his brother and we some interesting stories about their banter, which will definitely melt your hearts. Also Read - BTS: V's pose from Butter tropical concept picture reminds ARMY of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose – see reactions

In 143 of Run BTS! episode when Jimin was asked whether he remember any incident from his childhood where he was mistreated, he revealed that once he gave his younger brother a friendly slap but it backfired him. BTS member said that his brother thought that he hit him for no reason and later Jimin's mother scolded him for that. Also Read - BTS' Jimin shows his star power as he tops brand reputation ranking for 30 consecutive weeks; ARMY congratulates the handsome hunk

In a live broadcast, Jimin shared that he used to tell his brother to think about his future so that he can start his career at an early age. He also revealed that people around him were against of him becoming a singer but post seeing his passion, they supported him. So, even Jimin wanted his brother to be like that that's why scolded him to start his career at an early age. But Jimin's friend told him that he shouldn't have his brother as he is young. Later, Jimin apologised his brother told him that he can do whatever he want and he won't put any pressure on him.

And the last incident is when Jimin visited to his hometown Busan, where he went on the beach along with his brother. While recording a video, when Jimin told his brother to say hi to viewers, he waved and jumped, which made Jimin laugh and he called his younger sibling cute. So, what are your thoughts on Jimin's cute camarederie with his brother? Tweet to us @bollywoo_life.