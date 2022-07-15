BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth collaborated for a music video called Left and Right. The MV and the song dropped on the 24th of June, the first thing a BTS member dropped after announcing the hiatus from group projects. Left and Right got a thumping response from Charlie's fans, BTS ARMY and everyone who loves pop music. And a couple of hours ago, Charlie Puth dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the MV shoot alongside BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin REVEALS why ARMY didn't spot him at J-Hope's Jack In The Box listening party

The behind-the-scenes of Left and Right begin with Charlie and Jungkook introducing themselves. They begin the video on a goofy note making alien sounds to express their excitement due to the language barrier. And throughout the video, they make sounds and communicate with each other. If y'all recall, Charlie had shared how they communicate with each other using only monosyllables and a few common words. Next, in the BTS of Left and Right, are seen beatboxing. They get into the groove right away and it's so much fun to see them bond just with the music.

Later in the video, we saw Charlie Puth and Jungkook leaning on each other's shoulders. And after the shot, Charlie Puth and Jungkook hurt their necks and backs. However, Charlie called it exciting to shoot on the rotating disk. They shot for close-up scenes and Jungkook instantly went wide-eyed while Charlie pretended to shoot. It was hella cute because of the baby Koo we glimpse there for a moment. Charlie was very impressed with Jungkook while shooting for the MV of Left and Right. And he praised him in his presence, Kookie has such a big smile on his face seeing Charlie praise him. Towards the end of the video, we saw Jungkook bowing down, thanking all the crew members for their hard work. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, there are reports that Jungkook will be flying to the US again for a new schedule. However, it is believed to be only a rumour. Jungkook recently attended the pre-release party of J-Hope's Jack in the Box album. He was joined by Jimin, Taehyung, RM, and Jin as well.