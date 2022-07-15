BTS: 6 BEST moments from Jungkook-Charlie Puth’s Left and Right behind the scenes that’ll melt your hearts, ARMY [Watch]

BTS's Golden Maknae Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth for Left and Right. A couple of hours ago, Charlie dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the same and we are here with the 6 best moments from the video. ARMY, it's so soft that they'll melt your heart.