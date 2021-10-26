BTS Permission To Dance On Stage was the K-pop supergroup's first global online concert in about a year since the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E in October last year. The septet delivered a message of hope to its global fans during the concert livestreamed from an empty stadium in Seoul to prevent the spread of Covid-19. But it were their emotional speeches that won ARMYs heart. Check it out. Also Read - BTS' Jin's speech about turning 30 at Permission to Dance on Stage online concert leaves ARMY worried

"I’ve been feeling pushed to limits, trying to remember what I did, who I was. But I knew I’d be able to remember when I came here. And although V had to sit out and you guys aren’t here, I realized I won’t need any motivation if I could just hold a concert," RM said. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope reveals a heartbreaking incident of what Jin went through after his dog passed away

Speaking about how the BTS have worked hard for the concert, J-Hope said, "We filled the whole setlist with all seven of us [T/N: There were no solo/unit stages]. It was a challenge for us, and there were difficult moments, figuring out how to maintain the tension. We really put in a lot of effort, our souls into decorating PTD On Stage. We wonder how you guys found them." Also Read - BTS members' Permission To Dance on Stage concert costumes will burn a Bermuda triangle in your pocket

Expressing his thoughts about performing in an empty stadium, Jimin said, "The Olympic Stadium is really big, and without anyone here, it feels half like doing a rehearsal. It’s becoming more difficult to think of what to say now that I’ve said so much without you guys here. But I feel we’re gonna meet soon, so let’s talk more then."

Jungkook got emotional when he expressed how much the ARMY's presence means to him. "My motto is ‘I’d rather die than live without passion,’ but recently I’ve been feeling the embers faltering inside me, soulless whatever I did. But standing here, on the stage where ARMYs are watching from far away, I realized that I needed to see you guys," he said.

Speaking of the realities of getting older, Jin said, "Turning thirty, it aches here and there, and I really want to hold more concerts before I become too old and it becomes hard to keep up the energy as before. With the LA concert as the start, we’ll find more chances to meet you guys so please look forward."

Looking back at the past and seeing through the future, Suga said, "I looked up our Final Concert, and it just felt like a dream –This whole place packed with no one wearing masks. Although it wasn’t easy to fill all the stages together, I grasped we’ll be able to reunite with you guys here at the Olympic Stadium next time."

BTS' member V, who experienced pain in his calf muscles during a rehearsal the previous day, took part in the show seated on a chair and without choreography. Talking about the same, V said, "I actually felt sad (today). The injury came all of a sudden. I practiced anticipating how happy I’d be during the concert, but shamefully, I had to sit out for the actual concert. I’ll take proper care of my condition and show you guys what I couldn’t tonight."

The seven-member band opened the show with On, the title track of its fourth full-length album, Map of the Soul: 7, presenting the group's powerful dance moves. The group did not miss its global hit songs, such as Dynamite, which earned it the first No. 1 on the Billboard main singles chart for a K-pop act, and its other Hot 100 chart toppers, including Life Goes On and Butter. There was no individual performance from the beginning through the end, with the group singing and dancing all together.

Following the online event, BTS will have its first in-person concerts in Los Angeles in two years next month. BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - LA will be held at SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, with all tickets already sold out.