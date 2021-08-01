BTS: 7 videos of RM aka Kim Namjoon that prove he's a pro at being EFFORTLESSLY SEXY

BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoon made a long journey from being a studious boy in Ilsan to the head of the biggest boy band of current times. He is a talented rapper, music producer, songwriter and leader for the group. The septet admit that he is someone who always encourages his bandmates to come out of their shell and be more expressive. He has always taken the flak for the group if they have made any mistakes and stood up for them on all occasions. While members like Kim Taehyung/V, Jimin and Jungkook draw a lot of attention because of their looks, older ARMY often talks about how RM/Kim Namjoon does not get that kind of attention. Also Read - BTS: Throwback to the time when RM, Suga, and Jin endorsed Jimin as 'perfect boyfriend' material for their sisters

In fact, he has spoken about how people felt that he did not meet the Korean beauty standards. Some even said that he was not all at good-looking. But hey, we know that RM is a deadly combination of brains, artistic talent and charisma. Very few musicians can match upto his personality. If you do not know what we are talking about, just watch the UNICEF video where he left everyone mesmerized.

Today, let us take some time to appreciate the moments when RM/Kim Namjoon rocked us with his sexy vibe on stage.

We are sure these videos of RM will make your weekend infinitely better. BTS is on a roll with back to back hits like Dynamite, Butter and Permission To Dance.