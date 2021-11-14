BTS: A fan proposes Jimin for marriage but it is Jin's reply that leaves ARMY in splits

Well, the bond between BTS members and ARMY is beyond words. While we always see ARMY showering praises and love on BTS members on social media and the Bangtan boys always reciprocate, recently a post left us in splits when a fan proposed Jimin for marriage and got a reply from Jin. In a post, a fan wrote, “Woah.. jimin is so handsome/good looking..?? he’s exactly my type.. Jimin, will you marry me..?!!” But Jin disappointed the fan as replied with 'No'. Well, this reply garnered the attention of ARMY and we saw it becoming a hot topic on the social media. While a user wrote, “I don’t know if I should cry or laugh,” another netizen tweeted, “This was such a classic and funny reply!” Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY is sad as BTS' RM accidentally deletes new song, Will Smith reveals his mother caught him having sex as teenager and more

op: jimin will you marry me members: pic.twitter.com/EZgmJ2R9KM — ru (ia) (@adorejmjk) November 13, 2021

Big Brother Jin is watching! ? This was such a classic and funny reply! Hats ? off to you, Seokjin! — MandarinQ ?? (@TheresaSiebert) November 13, 2021

weverse 211113 @bts_twt op: woah.. jimin is so handsome/good looking..?? he’s exactly my type

..jimin, will you marry me..?!! seokjin: no pic.twitter.com/8lOCB82wJn — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) November 13, 2021

BTS members are gearing up for the for their first in-person concert post pandemic, which is set to take place on November 27 and 28 at California's SoFi Stadium. The concert is titled, 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE'.