BTS: A seat-filler and fan at Grammys gets clicked with Jungkook; ARMYs call her 'Luckiest'

BTS has made a huge splash at Grammys 2022. We know that media outlets have labelled Kim Taehyung as the main event of the show. The BTS boys put up a spectacular performance on Butter. They got a standing ovation from one and all. Jungkook has shared a picture from the event on his Instagram. The pretty young lady who is seen in the backdrop is going viral and how. It seems she was a seat-filler at the event and a huge fan of BTS since 2014. A seat-filler is someone who is recruited by the organizers to take up seats if the celebs are not seated on them or has left early. Empty seats do not look good on camera, which is why they are brought in.

Jungkook has shared his pic from the Grammys and we can see the girl in the background. Well, fans found her out on Twitter and told her to spill some tea on the boys. She said that Kim Taehyung was the life of the ceremony. It seems he was dancing non-stop and recording on his phone. She also said that J-Hope looked the handsomest in person. It seems his jawline is unreal. Take a look at her tweets here...

after sitting next to bts @ the grammys i have one thing to say… hobi is the most beautiful person i’ve ever seen that man’s side profile IS UNREAL AND HIS JAWLINE WAS SCULPTED BY GOD HIMSELF HERES A PICTURE I TOOK WHILE SHAKING GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/uUTSwxROdZ — sam ⁷ (@samanthamorton_) April 7, 2022

tae was up dancing and recording all night, he was the life of the party? i was so lucky to hold his hand for a second? — sam ⁷ (@samanthamorton_) April 7, 2022

yoongi actually glows he is so beautiful and he was adorable with jimin i watched them cheers their champagne ? — sam ⁷ (@samanthamorton_) April 7, 2022

jin is more beautiful in person and the way he was trying to clap even with his cast? jungkook was so happy the entire time and had the cutest reaction when he got more champagne and was so nice to the waiter — sam ⁷ (@samanthamorton_) April 7, 2022

It is a dream for fans to see them so close. BTS fans have christened her the Luckiest Army ever. The septet has begun rehearsals for the shows at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope are doing four sold out concerts in Las Vegas.