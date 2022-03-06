BTS aka the Bangtan Boys have faced a lot of criticisms in their career and they do even now, despite being a global success. A lot of people across the world question the success of BTS, but that hasn't stopped BTS - RM, Jin, SUGA, J-HOPE, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, from working hard. BTS together have battled racial discrimination, Asian Hate, insecurities and more, but they emerged stronger and have helped a lot of people across the globe overcome the same. Still, BTS gets a lot of hate, collectively and individually. Now, a video featuring 'Stop BTS' sign is going viral on social media. It so happened that a van with the '#StopBTS' sign was snapped roaming around on the streets of London. Someone shared the video and picture of the same on social media. However, ARMYs know how to deal with such situations very well. They gave the sign a hilarious spin. Also Read - BTS X Nadiyon Paar: K-Pop band members dancing to Janhvi Kapoor song is the best treat on her birthday

The sign also features the profiles of BTS members - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), SUGA (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoke), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook(Jeon Jungkoook). BTS ARMY turned the sign into a hilarious movement wherein she shared what they want BTS to stop doing. ARMYs have listed things such as 'stop BTS from being so HOT', 'Stop BTS from cutting their hair', 'stop BTS from going to the gym', 'Stop BTS from stealing ARMYs hearts' and so forth. Let's Check out BTS ARMY's reaction to the 'Stop BTS' sign below: Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi is the whiskey connoisseur of the K-Pop septet; let's take a look at his favourite spirits

Agora sim pic.twitter.com/RGgKPUZs5b — juLie⁷ Yoon wife ? (@juforbangtan) March 5, 2022

Stop BTS for driving people crazy over one advertisement, its London too. Why I found this too funny thanks for branding BTS. pic.twitter.com/jMSvAgCIuc — Dee ?? (@DeeptiMishra14) March 5, 2022

Stop them from what???? Stealing my heart? Collecting Guinness World Records? Going to the gym?? Eating pork belly? Being adorable and hot at the same time??? Spreading love??I need answers!! pic.twitter.com/iOVJmIQPub — Rhonda Stock⁷ (@zubbycat) March 5, 2022

It is impossible to do that, but this can work- pic.twitter.com/NIioUmtdrj — ? 지민 부인 ? (@bangtanys_clown) March 5, 2022

there i fixed it pic.twitter.com/BsRFOihGyu — nahis⁷ (@nahistelevision) March 5, 2022

Aww they miss Run BTS too! pic.twitter.com/mNwqzfSSVO — ⟭⟬ᴮᴱmybiasisthecuteone⁷⟬⟭?? (@lialovesbts71) March 5, 2022

Why did they've put cute faces of OT7 on it, then? ??? I like them all, I love Jin, but my favorite is JHope's pouty lip here. Hahahaha he got my attention. He's such a cutie. ??? pic.twitter.com/efMYb8RzCK — QueenL (@ArLovely_Moon) March 6, 2022

Meanwhile, recently, all the BTS Las Vegas concert tickets were sold out online in a short span of time. Apart from Vegas, BTS will be performing in Seoul as well. The Bangtan Boys, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are working hard for their concerts. Whilst in Las Vegas, the boys are expected to make an appearance at the Grammys as a part of their international schedule. BTS is also likely to release an album.