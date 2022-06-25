BTS: After a swift clarification over RM's marriage, ARMY questions HYBE's silence over Kim Taehyung-Jennie's dating rumours

BTS: Before RM's marriage rumours, V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie had been embroiled in a dating rumours scandal. HYBE responded to RM's marriage rumours but not Taehyung-Jennie's dating rumours and ARMY is upset.