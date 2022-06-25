BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - all are quite popular, individually as well as BTS. And every now and then, BTS members have been prey to dating rumours. Almost all of the members have been into a dating scandal and the recent two names are RM and Taehyung. In the last couple of weeks, BTS V and RM made news for various reasons such as their solo projects, schedule and also dating rumours. And BTS ARMY is upset with Hybe due to the same. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is enjoying Paris in style; ARMY goes gaga over his aww-dorable pictures
HYBE clarifies RM's marriage rumours
So, a couple of days ago, RM was embroiled in a marriage scandal where is was reported that RM was going to tie the knot with a fan whom he met at a fan sign during 2014-2015. The rumours spread like wildfire but HYBE was quick enough to respond. They released a statement saying that the rumours were not true and that they are taking action against the malicious rumours. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Paris trip for Celine has fans super excited - 5 reasons why this is indeed epic
Also watch
-
Happy Birthday Suga: BTS member Suga aka Agust D rings into his 29th year, Here are a few interesting facts about him that will surely amaze you - Watch
-
BTS X Gangubai Kathiawadi: Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and RM show off their dance moves on Alia Bhatt's song Dholida – Watch Video
-
BTS X Gallan Goodiyaan: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook dancing to Farhan Akhtar’s song amidst his wedding with Shibani Dandekar is AMAZING – Watch
-
BTS X Bappi Lahiri: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook dancing to Pag Ghunghroo Baandh is a perfect tribute to the late Disco King
-
BTS X Sharara Sharara: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook groove to Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty’s song – Watch Video
-
BTS X Shehnaaz Gill: Jin dancing on Sadda Kutta Tommy is the best thing you will see today – Watch Video
BTS V and Jennie's dating rumours
We don't know who started it but as per the photos that were circulated online, a snapshot of (assumed) V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie at Jeju Island. And thence, their dating rumours spread like wildfire. Jennie's talent management group, YG entertainment had responded to the same saying that had nothing to say and would update if there was any other response. On the other hand, HYBE was silent and didn't dish out any statement. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Travis Scott shares throwback pic of Kylie Jenner stark naked in his arms, HYBE shuts down RM's wedding rumours and more
ARMY is upset
For years, HYBE has been swift with its responses to such dating rumours with any of the BTS members. However, the lack of response on Big Hit's part has left ARMY wondering why didn't HYBE respond before. Check out the tweets here:
BTS V to walk at Celine Men's fashion show
On the work front, Kim Taehyung is going to attend Celine's men's Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week. He will attend the same with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bo Gum. Taehyung also has an album in the pipeline. He and Park Bo Gum will feature in the spin of In The Soop with Park Seojoon, Park Hyungsik and Peakboy.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.